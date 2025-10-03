FBR cracks down on tax evasion, seizes electronics worth millions

FBR has tightened the noose on tax evaders, seizing electronics worth millions in a Karachi Airport scam.

ISLAMABAD (News Desk) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has seized a massive consignment of high-end electronics worth over Rs103 million after busting a major tax evasion scam.

According to officials, expensive gadgets were being smuggled out of the airport without filing Goods Declarations (GD) and without paying customs duty or taxes.

The scam came to light after reliable intelligence tipped off authorities. Acting swiftly, FBR intercepted the consignment and foiled the fraud red-handed.

Investigations revealed that employees of a foreign ground-handling company, along with corrupt importers, were behind the racket.

The seized items included laptops, iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, PlayStations, and memory cards. Officials confirmed that two earlier consignments had already slipped through using fake gate passes.

The Collectorate of Customs at Karachi Airport has registered two FIRs and arrested the company’s staff involved.

Initial findings show that a total of five consignments were cleared illegally using fake passes, bypassing the WeBOC system. The estimated loss in customs duty and taxes stands at a staggering Rs 384 million.

FBR officials stressed that the crackdown reflects their firm resolve to protect national revenue and restore public trust. More FIRs and arrests are expected in the coming days, while negligent customs officers will also be taken to task.