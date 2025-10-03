Pakistan seeks international assistance for accurate flood damage assessment

ISLAMABAD (Mudassar Ali Rana) – The Government of Pakistan has officially sought assistance from international financial institutions to accurately assess the recent flood damages across the country.

According to sources, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Planning, formal letters have been sent to the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Union (EU), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), requesting technical support.

Planning Commission officials revealed that initial damage estimates contained several discrepancies. The figures shared with the Prime Minister’s Office and the IMF review mission were reportedly underestimated compared to the actual scale of destruction.

In light of this, the government has requested these global institutions to provide expert teams and technical assistance to conduct a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), aiming to deliver a comprehensive and accurate evaluation of the losses.

Sources further stated that once the revised damage assessment is completed, a fresh report will be submitted to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Meanwhile, the government has yet to implement the required amendments to the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Act, a key target under the IMF programme.

