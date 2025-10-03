Toll tax doubles nationwide, records 101pc increase in one year

Islamabad (Hareem Jadoon) – Toll tax revenue from Pakistan’s national motorways and highways has surged by an unprecedented 101% within a single year, according to official documents obtained by Dunya News. The total income from toll collections during the fiscal year 2024–2025 has exceeded Rs. 64.42 billion, marking a dramatic rise from the Rs. 32 billion collected in 2023–2024.

The data highlights significant growth in revenue from both highways and motorways. In the previous fiscal year, highways generated Rs. 17.75 billion, while motorways brought in Rs. 14.30 billion. In comparison, the current year’s figures show that highway toll revenue has risen to Rs. 34.42 billion, and motorway tolls have increased to more than Rs. 29.99 billion.

The documents further reveal a province-wise breakdown of the revenue surge. In Punjab, toll tax income rose by 84%, reaching Rs. 19.58 billion.

Sindh experienced a 117% increase, with total collections surpassing Rs. 11.37 billion, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded a 92% rise, generating more than Rs. 2.38 billion in toll revenue.

Despite the substantial increase in toll collection, certain categories of vehicles continue to receive exemptions. These include government vehicles, ambulances, police vehicles, and fire brigades, as per the official records.

The sharp rise in toll revenue is attributed to revised toll rates, increased vehicular traffic on national routes, and improved enforcement and collection mechanisms. This trend reflects a growing reliance on Pakistan’s road infrastructure for both public and commercial transport, signaling broader economic and mobility shifts across the country.