Investor confidence drives PSX to new record high of 169,000

PSX hits historic high of 169,381.99 points, gaining 892.37 points (0.53%). Investor confidence remains strong with over 159 million shares traded, reflecting optimism and favorable market conditions.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has reached a historic milestone on Friday, surpassing 169,000 points for the first time in its history.

The index is currently at 169,381.99, marking a gain of 892.37 points, or 0.53%, compared to previous close of 168,489.62 points.

The market has experienced strong early-session performance, with a total volume of 159,411,722 shares traded so far.

While the session is still ongoing, investor sentiment remains high, reflecting strong market confidence and optimism.

Experts believe the market's robust performance is indicative of positive investor outlook, as well as favorable economic conditions.

In previous session, the PSX also recorded bullish trend on Thursday, as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 2,849.29 points, showing a positive change of 1.72 percent, closing at 168,489.63 points against 165,640.34 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,573,381,774 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,639,021,153 shares the previous day, whereas the share value stood at Rs 70.19 billion against Rs 69.66 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 489 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, out of which 239 recorded gains, 227 sustained losses, whereas 23 remained unchanged.

