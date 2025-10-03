Pakistan, Ethiopia to strengthen agricultural cooperation for food security

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Thursday that enhanced agricultural collaboration between Pakistan and Ethiopia will not only strengthen bilateral relations but also contribute significantly to food security, rural livelihoods, and economic prosperity for both nations.

The minister held a high-level meeting with the Ambassador of Ethiopia, Dr Jemal Beker Abdula, to explore avenues of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the agriculture and livestock sectors, said a press release.

The minister underlined the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Ethiopia, emphasizing that both countries, being predominantly agrarian economies, have enormous potential to work together in addressing the global challenge of food security.

Agriculture in Pakistan holds vast untapped potential, and collaboration with Ethiopia can prove mutually beneficial in strengthening food systems, promoting innovation, and advancing rural development, adding that Ethiopia stands as a role model for developing countries due to its successful adoption of home-grown development models.

He further stressed that Pakistan, too, is committed to indigenous growth pathways rather than blindly adopting foreign models. He proposed the establishment of a Joint Working Group (JWG) on Agriculture and Livestock to institutionalize dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

He said the JWG would facilitate collaboration in research, livestock health, veterinary services, technology transfer, irrigation, and capacity-building through technical exchanges. He also welcomed Ethiopian cooperation in aligning sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) standards to unlock greater agricultural trade potential.

Acknowledging Ethiopia’s achievements, Rana Tanveer Hussain remarked that the country’s remarkable success in coffee exports demonstrates its resilience and forward-looking policies. He added that Pakistan is keen to import high-quality Ethiopian cotton to further diversify its agricultural imports and strengthen textile production.

The minister noted that Pakistan, owing to its strategic location as a gateway to Central Asia, has an important role in regional trade and connectivity. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting research-based collaboration with Ethiopia for food security, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Ambassador Dr Jemal Beker Abdula appreciated Pakistan’s vision and acknowledged the need for deeper cooperation in agriculture. He informed that Ethiopia has successfully mobilized its people through a home-grown development model, stressing that problems and solutions must be addressed within local contexts.