Pakistan's foreign reserves inch up, says State Bank

Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves saw a slight uptick of $30 million last week, according to fresh data released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

According to SBP, its own reserves rose by $21 million, climbing from $14.38 billion to $14.40 billion.

However, commercial banks’ reserves slipped by $18 million, dropping from $5.41 billion to $5.39 billion.

Overall, Pakistan’s total reserves edged up by $30 million, reaching $19.797 billion compared to $19.793 billion the previous week.

Analysts say the increase is modest but still a step in the right direction, giving the country some breathing space amid mounting economic pressures.