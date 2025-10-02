Pakistan puts the brakes on sugar imports

The government has decided to call off further sugar imports, saying the country already has more than enough stock to meet demand.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has decided to put the brakes on further sugar imports after reviewing available stocks at the Ministry of National Food Security.

According to officials, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has been directed not to place any fresh sugar orders since there are ample reserves in the country.

Imports will now be limited to the already agreed 300,000 metric tonnes. Officials confirmed that contracts for this quantity have already been signed, and no extra shipments will be allowed.

Earlier, the government had planned to import up to 500,000 tonnes of sugar, but after weighing the situation, it concluded that further imports are simply not needed.