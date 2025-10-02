Pakistan gears up to host major SCO Summit in 2026

Pakistan will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Summit in 2026. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has kicked off preparations, calling it a matter of national pride.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The stage is being set for Pakistan to host a major international gathering — the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit of Heads of State in 2026.

The previous summit was held in Tianjin, China, and the next big event will now take place in Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level committee meeting on Thursday to chalk out the roadmap for preparations.

He stressed that Pakistan must pull out all the stops to ensure the summit is held in line with the country’s prestige.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Prime Minister’s Adviser Tariq Bajwa, the acting Foreign Secretary, as well as top representatives from the Cabinet Division, Interior, Information, CDA, and Islamabad Police.

Dar underlined that hosting the SCO summit will not only put Pakistan in the global spotlight but also provide an opportunity to strengthen ties with regional partners.

