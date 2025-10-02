P&G to exit Pakistan, shifts to third-party distributors

Procter & Gamble will exit Pakistan operations, shifting to third-party distributors; employees face relocation or separation packages. Experts call move a red flag for investment climate.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – American consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced plans to wind down its manufacturing and commercial operations in Pakistan, saying it will instead rely on third-party distributors to serve local customers.

The move is part of P&G’s global restructuring programme. “We will continue to operate in the ordinary course until the process is complete, which may take several months,” the company said in a statement.

The transition planning will begin immediately, with the company emphasizing support for employees. Staff impacted by the decision will either be considered for roles in other P&G markets or offered separation packages in line with local laws and company policies.

P&G owns several well-known brands in Pakistan, including Pampers, Ariel, Always, Safeguard, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Olay, and Vicks.

Following the announcement, Gillette Pakistan — a P&G subsidiary — said it would evaluate a potential delisting from the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Reacting to the development, former ICAP president Asad Ali Shah called the exit “another red flag for Pakistan’s investment climate.”

He warned that when global corporations exit, it signals that policy uncertainty, currency volatility, and regulatory hurdles are outweighing market potential.

