Govt imposes 62 mandatory standards for imported and locally manufactured vehicles

ISLAMABAD (Mudassir Ali Rana) – The government has announced the implementation of 62 mandatory international standards for both imported and locally manufactured vehicles, focusing on environmental compliance, safety, quality assurance, and certification.

The standards came into effect for imported vehicles on October 1, 2025, while locally assembled vehicles will be required to comply by July 1, 2026.

According to official documents and under the new regulations, only commercial importers will be allowed to import vehicles. Imported vehicles must be certified by approved international agencies. Commercial importers need certificates from Japan Automotive Appraisal Institute and Japan Export Vehicle Inspection Center, Korean Testing Laboratory and China Automotive Engineering Research Institute.

EDB will oversee verification and exemption procedures.

Key conditions for import are vehicles involved in accidents or in poor condition will be barred from import. Tampered odometers, damaged lights or windshields, faulty airbags, and visible engine smoke will result in disqualification. Vehicles with missing chassis or engine numbers, torn or damaged tires, or unclear seating/load capacity details will not be permitted. Electric vehicles must meet specific standards for battery life, performance, durability, and charging compatibility.

As per IMF requirements, the government has imposed a 40% regulatory duty on imported vehicles under Custom Tariff Codes 8702, 8703, 8704, and 8711, effective from October 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. The FBR has issued the official notification. Currently, local manufacturers follow only 17 safety standards. Under the new policy, they will be required to comply with 45 additional safety and quality benchmarks. All local manufacturers must obtain licenses from EDB headquarters for each type of vehicle they produce. Upcoming Motor Vehicle Industry Development Act 2025 will further regulate vehicle production and import.