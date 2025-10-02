PSX gains over 800 points amid improving investor confidence

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started of trading on a strong note on Thursday amid positive economic development a day after it witnessed volatility.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index has gained 864.66 points to reach 166,504.99 points compared to previous close of 165,640.33 points.

The positive trend comes as Pakistan has successfully repaid its $500 million International Bond (Eurobond) that matured on September 30, 2025, in line with all its obligations.

Advisor to Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad said the bond, issued in 2015 to global investors with a 10-year tenor, was settled on schedule, reflecting the country’s commitment to financial discipline.

He said, the timely debt servicing comes at a time when external buffers and liquidity have strengthened, sovereign ratings have been upgraded and investor confidence is improving, with Pakistan’s bonds recently trading at a premium.

He noted that the debt-to-GDP ratio had improved from 77 percent in FY20 to 70 percent in FY25, while the share of external debt in total public debt declined from 38 percent to 32 percent during the same period, reducing foreign exchange vulnerability.

In previous session, the KSE-100 index gained 146.75 points, showing a positive change of 0.09 percent, and closed at 165,640.34 points.

A total of 1,639,021,153 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,349,798,022 shares the previous day, whereas the share value stood at Rs 69.66 billion against Rs 76.77 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 486 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, out of which 173 recorded gains, 287 sustained losses, whereas 26 remained unchanged.

