40,000 qualified in e-balloting for electric two-wheelers

SLAMABAD (APP) - The Ministry of Industries & Production, in collaboration with Engineering Development Board (EDB), on Wednesday conducted the first-ever Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) Scheme e-balloting for allocating subsidized electric two- and three-wheelers to citizens across the country, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The secure digital balloting was carried out via the PAVE Online Portal under the supervision of the designated Balloting Oversight Committee to ensure transparency, fairness and equal opportunity for all applicants.

A total of 269,161 applications were received, out of which 40,000 qualified in the e-balloting. In today’s draw, 40,000 electric two-wheelers and 1,000 electric three-wheelers were allocated among successful applicants.

Applicants will be notified via the online portal using their CNIC or application ID. Subsidy disbursement, payment facilitation, and vehicle handover will follow approved procedures, with OEMs responsible for delivery, after-sales service, and warranty compliance.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, Saif Anjum, said that it was a landmark achievement in Pakistan’s transition towards clean and sustainable mobility. He stated that by 2030, 30% of all new vehicles sold in Pakistan are expected to be electric, in line with the government’s National Electric Vehicle Policy (NEVP).

He further informed that under the PAVE scheme, a subsidy of Rs 50,000 will be provided on two-wheelers through bank leasing, and Rs 80,000 for self-financed purchases, adding that for three-wheelers, subsidies of Rs 200,000 (bank leasing) and Rs 400,000 (self-finance) will be provided.

The Secretary highlighted that the initiative will reduce reliance on imported fuel, targeting annual savings of $1 billion, while cutting 4.5 million tons of CO2 emissions by 2030. This will not only contribute to cleaner air but also reduce health-related costs linked to pollution, he added.

The PAVE Scheme, in synergy with the NEVP 2025–30, is expected to generate over 100,000 new green jobs, stimulate local manufacturing, and strengthen Pakistan’s industrial base, he remarked.

Saif Anjum emphasized that the first phase of e-balloting was completed through a transparent and secure digital system, ensuring integrity and fairness. “The PAVE Scheme is a decisive step towards affordable clean mobility, reduced oil imports, green industrialization, and sustainable job creation. Today marks the beginning of Pakistan’s green transport revolution,” he added.