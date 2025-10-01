No new taxes to cover revenue shortfall, says Finance Minister

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has ruled out the possibility of imposing additional taxes to bridge the revenue gap, assuring that Pakistan will meet IMF targets without burdening the public

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has made it clear that the government will not slap extra taxes on the people to make up for the revenue shortfall.

Speaking to reporters in the federal capital, the minister said that the government is fully committed to achieving the targets agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He emphasized that the tax-to-GDP ratio will be raised to 11 percent this year, as promised.

Aurangzeb pointed out that a large chunk of revenue is stuck in tax disputes pending in courts, and recovering those dues will help bridge the shortfall without piling fresh taxes on businesses or citizens.

“We will not burden the people with new taxes. Our aim is to meet the revenue targets by improving compliance and resolving outstanding cases,” he assured.

The minister also confirmed that talks with the IMF are moving in the right direction, calling the progress so far “positive”.