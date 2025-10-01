FBR misses revenue target by Rs199bn in first quarter of FY2025

ISLAMABAD (Mudasar Ali Rana) – The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) recorded a revenue shortfall of Rs199 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, falling short of the IMF agreed target.

According to reliable sources, FBR collected Rs2,885 billion in taxes from July to September 2025 against a target of Rs3,083 billion. despite issuing tax refunds worth Rs157 billion during the same period, the FBR’s gross revenue collection stood at Rs3,041 billion.

In the month of September alone, the revenue shortfall amounted to Rs156 billion.

According to received breakdown of first quarter revenue collections, FBR collected Rs1,395 billion in income tax, Rs1,130 billion in sales tax, Rs190 billion in federal excise duty, Rs324 billion in customs duty.

For the month of September 2025 specifically Rs33 billion in tax refunds were disbursed during September.

The FBR's revenue collection performance has fallen short of the expectations set under the IMF programme. One of the key contributing factors to the decline in revenue is the economic disruption caused by recent floods, which is estimated to have impacted collections by Rs55 to Rs60 billion.

