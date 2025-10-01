Pakistan lifts ban on import of vehicles over 5 years old to meet IMF condition

The import of used vehicles will be allowed only through banking channels

ISLAMABAD (Mudasar Ali Rana) – In a move to fulfill yet another condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Government of Pakistan has allowed the commercial import of vehicles older than five years, effective from October 1, 2025.

The Ministry of Commerce has issued Notification No. 1895, allowing the import of such vehicles under specific Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) codes.

According to the notification, vehicles falling under PCT codes 8702, 8703, 8704, and 8711 are now eligible for commercial import.

These codes include sedan cars (8703), light commercial vehicles and vans (8704), and other vehicle types.

Importation will strictly be conducted through official banking channels, in accordance with the Import Policy Order.

The notification stated that almost 40 percent regulatory duty will be levied on the import of vehicles over five years old.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is expected to issue a separate notification soon.

Additionally, the Engineering Development Board (EDB) has set stringent conditions for commercial import, allowing only those vehicles that comply with international environmental, safety, quality, and testing certifications.

