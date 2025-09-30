Petrol prices raised by Rs4.07, diesel by Rs4.04 per litre

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has raised the prices of petroleum products, with both petrol and high-speed diesel witnessing an upward adjustment.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the revised rates came into effect from midnight. The latest increase follows a review of petroleum product prices, which are regularly adjusted in line with global trends and local economic considerations.

Petrol has become costlier by Rs4.07 per litre, taking the new price from Rs264.61 to Rs268.68. Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel has been raised by Rs4.04 per litre, moving from Rs272.77 to Rs276.81. These adjustments are part of the government’s routine revision process, which typically occurs fortnightly.

The Finance Ministry’s notification confirmed the new rates and stated that they were implemented immediately from midnight. The announcement marks another significant price revision, impacting commuters and industries alike as fuel costs influence overall transportation and production expenses across the country.

The revised petroleum prices have already come into force, with filling stations nationwide applying the updated rates from midnight. This change is expected to ripple through various sectors of the economy, as both petrol and diesel remain central to daily commuting, freight movement, and agricultural operations.