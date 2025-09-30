Punjab intensifies action against wheat hoarders amid price hike in Sindh

(Web Desk) - The Punjab Food Department on Monday recovered 1,374 metric tons of illegally hoarded wheat during inspections of 10 rice mills in Chiniot, Lalian, and Bhawana, tightening its campaign against stockpilers.

Officials said the entire consignment was sealed on the spot at Rasheed Rice Mills in Tahiraabad, Tehsil Lalian, with strict orders to the mill administration not to sell or deliver the wheat without government permission. Of the inspected sites, five were in Chiniot, three in Lalian, and two in Bhawana.

A department spokesperson described the operation as evidence of the government’s resolve to act against hoarders and ensure public relief “at all costs.”

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, wheat prices in the open market surged in August after hoarders pushed the price of a 100-kilogram sack up by Rs2,400 to Rs8,100. The sudden spike triggered flour shortages as mills informally halted supplies.

This artificial scarcity has persisted even though over 900,000 tons of wheat remain in government warehouses across Sindh.

Haji Najmuddin Chohan, General Secretary of the Ata Chakki Owners Social Welfare Association, called the price hike “alarming” and a direct challenge to government authority. He alleged that wheat purchased from farmers at Rs2,200 per 40 kilograms was being resold at Rs3,200, exploiting both growers and consumers. Chohan urged authorities to launch immediate raids to recover hoarded stocks and avert a full-blown crisis.

Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had ordered strict action against hoarders, granting them a three-day grace period to declare their stocks or face legal consequences.

