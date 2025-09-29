K-Electric and other consumers face higher bills for a month

A public hearing on the August FCA was held at NEPRA headquarters

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Electricity has once again become a bitter pill to swallow for consumers across the country, including K-Electric users, as power tariffs have been raised for one month under the fuel charges adjustment (FCA).

A public hearing on the August FCA was held at NEPRA headquarters under the chairmanship of the authority’s head.

Representatives of CPPA-G, the business community, the Ministry of Energy, journalists, and members of the public all had their say before NEPRA issued its short order.

According to the announcement, CPPA-G requested a rise of 19 paisas per unit, which will hit all DISCOs, including K-Electric consumers—except lifeline users, prepaid customers, and electric vehicle charging stations.

NEPRA stated that the authority listened carefully to all stakeholders. However, it will cross-check the data before releasing its detailed decision later.

In August, DISCOs received 102.94 billion units. The average cost of electricity stood at Rs7.50 per unit, compared with Rs7.31 per unit previously.

Electricity from local coal cost Rs12.01 per unit, while imported coal hit Rs14.07 per unit.

Furnace oil touched a sky-high Rs33 per unit, gas came in at Rs13.43, and LNG at Rs21.73 per unit. Imported electricity from Iran stood at a whopping Rs41 per unit, while bagasse-based generation was Rs9.87 per unit.

