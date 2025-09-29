In-focus

Gold price crosses Rs400,000 per tola for first time in history

The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs5,058

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices soared to record-breaking levels both internationally and domestically, driven by a sharp surge in global demand and market activity.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce jumped by $59, reaching a historic high of $3,818.

Following the global trend, the local gold market also witnessed a significant hike where the price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs5,900, setting a new all-time high at Rs403,600.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs5,058, reaching Rs346,021, marking the highest level ever recorded.

