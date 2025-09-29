Petrol prices may increase from October 1

The petrol price is likely to be hiked by Rs1.97 per litre

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Prices of petroleum products are likely to be increased in upcoming review for first fortnight of October 2025.

The oil industry has reportedly completed its pricing calculations for the upcoming fortnight and prices may increase by up to Rs4.65 per litre.

The petrol price is expected to surged by Rs1.97 per litre and high speed diesel by Rs1.76 per litre.

The prices of light diesel oil and kerosene are likely to move up by Rs1.76 per litre and Rs4.65 per litre from October 1.

The *Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will forward its pricing summary to the Petroleum Division, which will then send it to the Ministry of Finance.

A final decision will be made following approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In previous review, the government had kept the petrol prices unchanged while diesel rate was increased by Rs2.78 per litre.

