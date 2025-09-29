PSX surges past 163,000 mark for first time amid record-breaking rally

The KSE-100 index has gained over 850 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday extended its bullish momentum on beginning of new business week to reach another high as economic and geopolitical developments have boosted the investor confidence.

As trading underway, the KSE-100 index has gained 854.18 points to climb to all-time high of 163,111.18 points, marking a change of 0.53 percent compared to previous close of 162,257 points.

Experts said recent cordial meeting between Pakistan’s civil-military leadership and US President Donald Trump has sparked positive sentiments among investors.

Furthermore, the successful resolution of Rs1,225 billion power sector circular debt has provide as a decisive step towards fiscal discipline, investor confidence through collective efforts.

This historic joint effort was led by the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Power in coordination with the Ministry of Energy, the State Bank of Pakistan, the Pakistan Banks Association, and 18 partner banks, the ministry said in a press release.

This landmark restructuring represented a major breakthrough in addressing one of the most chronic challenges of Pakistan's energy sector.

The agreement included the restructuring of 660 billion rupees in existing loans and 565 billion rupees in fresh financing to clear overdue payments to power producers.

The structure also unlocks 660 billion rupees in sovereign guarantees, channeling liquidity toward agriculture, SMEs, housing, education and healthcare.

In previous session, the 100-index continued with bullish on Friday, gaining 2,976.92 points, an increase of 1.87 percent, closing at 162,257.01 points against 159,280.09 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,714,917,163 shares valuing Rs.70.744 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,673,571,032 shares valuing Rs. 55.278 billion on the last trading day.

