JPMorgan names Dhupelia new head of ECM international, memo says

Dhupelia, having 20 years experience in ECM, will relocate to London from Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) – JPMorgan has appointed Sunil Dhupelia as the new head of equity capital markets international, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

Dhupelia, who has over 20 years of experience in ECM across the Asia-Pacific region, will relocate to London from Hong Kong in the coming months for the new role, said the memo from Kevin Foley, the bank's global head of capital markets.

Dhupelia has been with the firm since 2022 and was most recently JPMorgan's co-head of Asia Pacific ECM.

In conjunction with his move, Peihao Huang, the other co-head of Asia Pacific ECM, will take over as the sole head of the business, reporting to Dhupelia, the memo said.

Based in Hong Kong, Huang will also join the global ECM operating committee, it said.

She has been with the firm for nearly five years. Before that, she held leadership roles at UBS, including head of Asia ECM.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed the content of the memo.