Weekly inflation eases slightly by 0.16pc in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The weekly inflation rate in Pakistan has inched down by 0.16 percent, according to the latest report issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The country’s annual inflation now stands at 3.95 percent.

The PBS report shows that during the past week, prices of 17 items went up while 11 items became cheaper.

Tomatoes shot up by 9.04 percent, eggs by 0.88 percent, and flour by 0.76 percent.

Jaggery rose by 0.64 percent, powdered milk by 0.58 percent, washing soap by 0.47 percent, and mutton by 0.40 percent. Prices of ghee, cooking oil, and fresh milk also climbed.

On the flip side, chicken prices dropped sharply by 12.46 percent, bananas fell by 4.22 percent, and potatoes by 2.44 percent.

Meanwhile, onion prices slipped by 1.61 percent and LPG by 0.65 percent. Prices of 23 items held steady during the week.

Officials believe these small ups and downs in prices show that while some relief is trickling down, households are still feeling the pinch.

