PSX surpasses 162,000 mark in historic milestone as bullish momentum continues

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) climbed to fresh high, crossing the 162,000 point level for the first time in history amid robust investor confidence following a crucial meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump.

The meeting reflects improving bilateral ties between the two countries, encouraging the bulls to take the stocks market to historic high.

The KSE-100 index has gained massive 2,733.60 points to reach all-time high of 162,013.69 after trading was resumed after a brief break.

Experts also attributed the positive rally to strengthening foreign exchange reserves of the country.

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to $19,793.3 million as of 19 September 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan also rose to $14,379.5 million.

“During the week ended on 19 Sep 2025, SBP’s FX reserves increased by US$ 22 million to US$ 14,379.5 million,” the central bank reported on Thursday in its weekly statement on the position of liquid foreign reserves.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks also increased by $ 35 million to $ 5,413.8 million during the week, as shown in the reserves break up for the period under review.

A day earlier, the 100-index continued with bullish, gaining 1,043.42 points, an increase of 0.66 percent, closing at 159,280.09 points.

A total of 1,673,571,032 shares valuing Rs.55.278 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,780,973,159 shares valuing Rs. 54.522 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 486 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 208 recorded gains and 237 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 41 remained unchanged.

