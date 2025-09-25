PSX makes history as index smashes two records in a day

Out of 486 listed companies, 208 ended in the green while 237 slipped into the red.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) made history on Thursday, breaking not one but two records in a single trading day.

During intraday trading, the benchmark KSE-100 Index shot up by more than 1,300 points, touching an all-time high of 159,537 points for the very first time.

By the closing bell, the index held its ground and wrapped up the session with a 1,043-point gain, settling at a record 159,280 points – marking the highest-ever closing in PSX history.

Out of 486 listed companies, 208 ended in the green while 237 slipped into the red.

Overall, trading activity stayed brisk with shares worth Rs55 billion changing hands, as investors traded 1.67 billion shares across the market.

Analysts say the surge shows growing investor confidence, as the market continues to climb the ladder despite economic headwinds.