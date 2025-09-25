Govt borrows Rs391bn in 2 months, eyes $25bn foreign financing in FY26

Total borrowing for the fiscal year is projected at Rs5,777 billion during the current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD (Mudassar Ali Rana) – The federal government borrowed Rs391 billion during July and August of the current fiscal year (FY2025-26), nearly double the Rs199 billion borrowed during the same period of last year.

According to the Economic Affairs Division, total borrowing for the fiscal year is projected at Rs5,777 billion during the current fiscal year. External financing is expected to exceed $25 billion, including $6.4 billion through bilateral and multilateral project financing.

Pakistan plans to roll over $12 billion from friendly countries. Additionally, $1 billion is expected through the Saudi Oil Facility, $2 billion from the IMF, and $250 million via Panda Bonds in the Chinese market.

The government has also planned to issue $400 million in bonds and $610 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates.

