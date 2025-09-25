PSX stays bullish, gains over 600 points

The KSE-100 index has climbed to 158,870 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its winning-streak on Thursday as investors remained optimistic despite concerns about release of loan tranche by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index gained 634.11 points to reach 158,870.78 points, marking a change of 0.4 percent compared to previous close of 158,236.67 points.

A day earlier, the 100-index also continued with bullish, gaining 291.65 points, an increase of 0.18 percent, closing at 158,236.68 points.

A total of 1,780,973,159 shares valuing Rs.54.522 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,521,517,383 shares valuing Rs.58.725 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 484 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 194 recorded gains and 252 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 38 remained unchanged.

In previous session, the three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 659,204,462 shares at Rs.7.12 per share, followed by Cnergyico PK with 96,383,932 shares at Rs.8.61 per share, and Pak Int. Bulk with 68,301,777 shares at Rs.14.40 per share.

