Pakistan, Syria agree to form joint working group to boost agricultural cooperation

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Syria have agreed to form a Joint Working Group to fast-track collaboration in agricultural research, modern farming practices and water resource management, Pakistan’s food ministry said on Wednesday, as Islamabad seeks closer cooperation with Damascus.

Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain met Syria’s Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Ramez Alraee in Islamabad, where both sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture, trade and cultural exchanges.

Pakistan has sought closer trade and economic cooperation with Syria recently. Last week, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met Alraee, during which Aurangzeb hoped the lifting of US sanctions would open up bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

“To institutionalize and fast-track cooperation, both sides agreed to form a Joint Working Group that will explore practical avenues of collaboration, including modern farming practices, water resource management, capacity building and agricultural trade facilitation,” Pakistan’s food ministry said in a statement.

Hussain said Pakistan is ready to share its expertise and extend technical support to Syria in modern agriculture and food security strategies. He noted that such initiatives would not only boost bilateral trade but also contribute to sustainable development and prosperity in the region.

“Ambassador Dr. Ramez Alraee appreciated Pakistan’s continued support and welcomed the proposal of establishing a Joint Working Group, assuring Syria’s commitment to work closely with Pakistan in areas of mutual benefit,” the statement said.

Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and contributes around 23 percent to its GDP. It also employs roughly 37.4 percent of the labor force, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.