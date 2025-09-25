Pakistan eyes $30bn in pharma exports over five years

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Health Minister Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday set a bold $30 billion pharmaceutical export target over the next five years, vowing full government support for the sector at the 8th Pakistan Pharma Summit and 4th Pharma Export Summit & Awards (PESA 2025) in Islamabad.

The pledge comes as Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry posts strong growth, with exports rising by 35% in the past year to nearly $500 million, according to the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA).

The sector, which already produces more than 90 percent of the country’s medicines domestically, is now looking to expand into new markets such as Afghanistan and scale up to global standards through digitization, technology transfer, and regulatory reform.

“Although this is a challenging target, it is achievable with commitment and hard work,” Minister for National Health Services Syed Mustafa Kamal told the summit. “Let’s move forward and work round the clock to meet this target.”

He said Pakistan should aim higher given that some countries earn more than $300 billion from pharma exports.

“The current figure of $475 million is a step forward, but not something to be satisfied with. We must think bigger,” Kamal said.

The minister said the government was removing bureaucratic hurdles by accelerating approvals and embracing digitization.

“What used to take months or years to approve is now being cleared within weeks,” he said.

Kamal also announced plans to upgrade Basic Health Units in Karachi and Islamabad with telemedicine facilities to deliver healthcare and medicines directly to communities.

On vaccines, the minister noted that Pakistan still imports 95 percent of its supply, mostly from neighboring countries, and urged industry to localize production.

“There is dire and urgent need to develop indigenous capabilities for vaccine production. The pharmaceutical industry must step up to this challenge,” he said.

Industry leaders echoed the call for self-reliance and global competitiveness.

PPMA Chairman Tauqeer ul Haq said exports could reach $500 million annually to Afghanistan alone but warned that 90 percent of raw materials are imported.

He called for an independent trade body, PharmEx, to resolve industry challenges and boost exports.

“Previously, we faced significant hurdles in export processes. Now, export registrations are being granted within a week, which is a major step forward,” he said, praising reforms by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Former PPMA chairman Dr. Sheikh Kaiser Waheed said the $30 billion target was realistic if backed by government reforms.

“While we already produce more than 90 percent of the country’s medicines domestically, the true test ahead is to compete globally on innovation, quality, and trust — not price alone,” he said.