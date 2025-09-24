PIA to launch flights from Manchester after UK aviation clearance

Cargo licence to run until 2030 from three major Pakistani cities

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has achieved a second major breakthrough in a single day as the United Kingdom granted the national carrier approval to operate passenger flights.

This follows the earlier clearance for cargo operations, marking a significant step for the airline in rebuilding its international network.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has issued PIA the final Third Country Operator (TCO) licence, enabling the resumption of passenger services between Pakistan and Britain.

According to PIA officials, the airline plans to launch its first phase of flights from Manchester Airport. Preparations are already underway, with operations expected to commence within the next month.

Cargo operations secured

Prior to this development, the UK Department for Transport had awarded PIA a five-year licence to operate cargo services, following a successful audit. This allows PIA to transport cargo from Pakistan to the UK, opening additional revenue streams for the carrier.

The airline has also received the ACC3 cargo security clearance, valid until 2030. Under this permit, PIA can carry cargo from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad directly to the UK. The move is expected to enhance trade between the two countries while strengthening PIA’s financial prospects.