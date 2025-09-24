PSX climbs 967 points as positive trend continues

The KSE-100 index also crossed 159,000 mark during intraday trading

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its positive performance on Wednesday driven by investor confidence.

During intraday trading, the benchmark KSE-100 index has gained 967.10 points to reach 158,912.12 points, marking a 0.61% increase from the previous day’s close of 157,945.02 points.

The market remained bullish from the start, with the index hitting a high of 159,033.98 points during early trading session.

A day earlier, the 100-index turned around to bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 390.36 points, showing an increase of 0.25 percent, closing at 157,945.03 points against 157,554.66 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 1,521,517,383 shares valuing Rs.58.725 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,665,972,171 shares valuing Rs.60.902 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 486 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 195 recorded gains and 261 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 30 remained unchanged.

