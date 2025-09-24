KP reports record $1.9m revenues from trophy hunting permits

With majority of funds to be distributed among local populations

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has raised $1.9 million in revenues from its 2025-26 Trophy Hunting Programme, provincial authorities said on Tuesday, with majority of funds to be distributed among local populations.

The trophy hunting programme helps authorities curb poaching and preserve rare species apart from creating livelihood opportunities for local populations by promoting eco-tourism in the province.

The revenues include $946,000 from four exportable markhor permits, $553,300 from nine non-exportable markhor permits, $16,042 from 20 non-exportable ibex permits and $398,500 raised through six non-exportable grey goral permits.

Markhor, a wild goat with twisted horns, is Pakistan's national animal and found in the country's mountainous north. The trophy hunting season, which usually begins in Nov and continues till Apr, involves multiple hunts.

"The trophy hunting program has emerged as a successful example of sustainable wildlife conservation in KP," the provincial wildlife department said in a statement.

"A major share of the revenue is distributed among local communities living near wildlife habitats so they can benefit directly from the program."

While trophy hunting is viewed worldwide as a controversial practice as it involves hunting rare animals, KP authorities say they have created strong incentives for the protection of species like the markhor by sharing a major share of revenues with local residents.

In 2024, the parks and wildlife department in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region auctioned trophy hunting permits for more than 100 endangered animals, with the Astore Markhor goat’s permit fetching the highest bid of $107,000.