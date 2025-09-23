Brazil to invest $1 billion in global forest fund, sources say

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil will announce a $1 billion investment in the Tropical Forests Forever Facility, a multilateral funding mechanism it has proposed to support conservation of endangered forests, two people with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

The investment will be announced by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva later on Tuesday at a United Nations event in New York, the sources added, making Brazil the first country to commit a contribution to the forest fund.

Sources said the move aims to unlock more contributions, opens new tab from both wealthy and developing economies, which have been at odds about funding global climate policy.

The TFFF has received initial signs of support from nations such as China, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Norway, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, according to people involved in the negotiations.

Policymakers envision the TFFF as a $125 billion fund combining sovereign and private-sector contributions that would be managed like an endowment, paying countries annual stipends based on how much of their tropical forests remain standing.

To achieve that lofty target, Brazil needs governments and major philanthropies to contribute the first $25 billion, which could then attract another $100 billion from private investors, under preliminary estimates.