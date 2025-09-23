K-Electric pulls the plug on two gas power plants amid ongoing crisis

Assures consumers the closure will not put a dent in the city’s power supply

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In a major move, K-Electric has announced the permanent closure of two gas-fired power plants in Karachi due to the worsening gas supply crisis.

In a letter, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange that the Korangi Town Gas Turbine Power Station and the SITE Gas Turbine Power Station will be shut down for good, with the Board of Directors already giving the green light.

K-Electric explained that the decision comes after repeated setbacks with local gas shortages and failed reliance on imported LNG. The company added that it will also approach NEPRA for approval of the permanent shutdown.

However, K-Electric assured consumers that the closure will not put a dent in the city’s power supply. To fill the gap, the utility has already activated the 900 MW Bin Qasim Power Plant and signed an agreement to draw an additional 2,000 MW from the national grid.

Industry watchers say the move signals a shift in K-Electric’s energy strategy, as the utility looks to cut losses from gas dependency and keep Karachi’s lights on by leaning more on the national grid.