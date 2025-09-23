Pakistan Stock Exchange bounces back, crosses 158,000 points mark again

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) bounced back on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index once again crossed the 158,000-point mark.

At the start of the second trading day of the week, bullish sentiment took hold, pushing the index up by more than 1,200 points to settle at 158,831.

Just a day earlier, the market had slipped, closing 482 points down at 157,554. But today’s strong rally helped the index claw back lost ground and restore investor confidence.

Meanwhile, in the interbank market, the US dollar edged down slightly. The greenback dropped by five paisas, sliding from Rs281.45 to Rs281.40.

PSX stages recovery amid cautious approach ahead of IMF review

Market watchers say investors are keeping a close eye on currency movements and government economic measures, but for now, the bulls seem to be back in the driving seat.