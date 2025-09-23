Thousands of wheat bags swept away after PASCO ignored flood warnings

Locals say the loss could have been avoided if the authorities had acted on time

ALIPUR (Dunya News) – Wheat stock worth millions of rupees has been destroyed after floodwaters hit storage centres of the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASCO) in Seetpur, Alipur, in what locals are calling a grave case of negligence.

According to initial reports, two major PASCO storage centres came under the flood’s onslaught, leaving thousands of wheat bags drenched and rendered unusable. The losses are expected to run into millions, causing a heavy blow to the national exchequer.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had already issued timely alerts about the rising flood threat in the area. However, officials reportedly failed to implement precautionary measures, leading to large-scale damage that could have been prevented.

Pakistan floods batter fields, factories and fiscal plans

Residents of Seetpur criticised the inaction, saying the authorities ignored repeated flood warnings. “This was a disaster waiting to happen. If measures had been taken in time, the wheat could have been saved,” one local said.

The incident has sparked questions over accountability within PASCO, as the loss comes at a time when safeguarding food security remains a pressing national concern.