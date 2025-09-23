Pakistan's industries recorded 8.9pc year-on-year growth in July

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing industries recorded an 8.9 percent year-on-year growth in July 2025, the country’s finance adviser said on Monday, amid a positive economic outlook.

The figure constituted a 37-month high and a 2.6 percent month-on-month increase, with momentum building at the start of the fiscal year 2025-26, which also begins in July, according to Finance Adviser Khurram Schehzad.

Furniture recorded 87 percent growth, automobiles 58 percent, transport 46 percent, apparel 25 percent, cement 17 percent, paper 15 percent and food products witnessed 7 percent growth, with textiles, pharma and IT equipment also showing resilience.

The development comes as Pakistan, bolstered by a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, makes efforts to boost its exports and attract foreign investment to ensure a sustained economic recovery.

“The broad-based industrial growth reflects a reviving economy, improving consumer demand, and strengthening confidence in Pakistan’s manufacturing sector,” Schehzad said on X.

Islamabad views trade and investment as key to escaping a prolonged macroeconomic crisis that has put a strain on its fragile economy.

“With multiple industries back in the expansion mode (decline in cost of capital, energy and change in direction of travel in taxation), the outlook signals sustained economic recovery and resilience ahead,” Schehzad added.