Pakistan strikes major beef export deal with UAE worth $8.1m

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan has struck a big export deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), giving the country’s beef industry a shot in the arm.

According to an official letter sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, a well-known Pakistani beef company has signed an agreement to export frozen boneless beef worth $8.1 million to a leading UAE firm.

The meat will be exported for both industrial use and household processing. The company stated that the frozen boneless beef has been processed in line with international standards, ensuring top quality for the UAE market.

Experts say this deal is a step in the right direction for boosting Pakistan’s exports and shoring up foreign exchange reserves.

They also view it as a golden opportunity to strengthen trade ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

This breakthrough could open the door for more such agreements in the future, helping Pakistan beef up its export sector and bring home much-needed foreign income.

