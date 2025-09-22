PSX kicks of new business week with over 500 points surge

The KSE-100 index has gained 533.52 points to climb to 158,570.89 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off the new business week with gains on Monday rallied by investor optimism.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index has gained 533.52 points to climb to 158,570.89 points, reflecting a change of 0.34 percent compared to previous close of 158,037.37 points.

In previous session, the benchmark index gained 83.90 points on Friday, showing a nominal increase of 0.05 percent, closing at 158,037.37 points against 157,953.47 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 2,047,812,574 shares valuing Rs.69.273 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,959,100,058 shares valuing Rs.56.931 billion on the last trading day, showing an increase in both volume and value.

As many as 486 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 189 recorded gains and 266 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 31 remained unchanged.

