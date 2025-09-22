Minister links economic growth to political stability

Zero-tolerance policy was being enforced against those attempting to create chaos

(Web Desk) - Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday underscored that political stability is essential for sustainable economic progress, stressing the need to foster a business-friendly environment in Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the first meeting of the Federation of Engineering Institutions of Pakistan, Iqbal said a zero-tolerance policy was being enforced against those attempting to create chaos in the country.

He emphasised that infrastructure development projects were central to achieving export-led growth, adding that durability of such projects must account for the impacts of climate change.

“Keeping climate resilience in mind is crucial for long-term sustainability,” he noted.

Highlighting ongoing government initiatives, the minister said the Uraan Pakistan Programme represented a roadmap for national progress and prosperity, assuring that steps were being taken in the right direction.

Iqbal also underlined the importance of innovation, remarking that no sector of the economy could advance without adopting modern technology.

He called on engineers to take a leading role in harnessing technology to strengthen Pakistan’s position as an emerging digital-savvy state.