Punjab's financial position remains strong: Mian Mujtaba

LAHORE (APP) - Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that Punjab’s financial position remains strong with no shortage of funds.

The provincial government has announced a comprehensive relief package for flood victims, he said, assuring that all compensation will be completed within one month. Survey teams have already been mobilized, and financial assistance will be provided through ATM cards to ensure transparency and eliminate any possibility of corruption.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar titled “Flood Devastation and Timely Measures of the Chief Minister of Punjab” at a local hotel on Sunday.

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman paid rich tribute to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for leading a historic and effective response to the unprecedented floods. He said that under her dynamic leadership, all government institutions, in close collaboration with the armed forces, carried out successful rescue operations. This teamwork minimized the scale of potential losses from the natural disaster.

He highlighted that during the floods, cabinet members remained in the field, supervising relief efforts in their assigned districts to ensure smooth coordination. The recent floods, which simultaneously affected 28 districts, were among the worst in Punjab’s history. The situation was further aggravated by the release of heavy water flows from India during the monsoon season.

Announcing the relief package, the Minister said that under the directives of the Chief Minister, Rs. 1 million will be provided for the reconstruction of fully destroyed houses, while Rs. 500,000 will be given for partially damaged houses. Families of deceased victims will receive Rs. 1 million, while seriously injured individuals will be given Rs. 500,000 each. Compensation for livestock losses will also be included.

Looking ahead, the Minister said that in light of climate change, heavier rains and floods are expected in the coming years. To counter these risks, the Punjab Government will construct small dams, build underground recharge wells for drainage and storage of rainwater, clear river passages, remove illegal encroachments, and complete the construction and repair of drains.