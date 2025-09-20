Pakistan Stock Exchange soars to record highs

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a remarkable bullish trend over the past week, setting new records in market performance.

According to the latest report, the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 3,597 points, reflecting a 2.30% increase, and closed at an all-time high of 158,037 points.

Weekly inflation drops by 1.34 percent in Pakistan



During the week, the index touched its highest level at 159,337 points. Trading activity remained robust, with 7.71 billion shares exchanged, amounting to a turnover of Rs 251 billion.

Driven by the surge in share prices, the market capitalization rose by Rs 385 billion, reaching a historic high of Rs 18,574 billion for the first time in PSX history. This strong performance indicates growing investor confidence and positive momentum in Pakistan’s financial markets.