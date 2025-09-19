Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rise to $19.74 billion

KARACHI (Dunya News) -The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan has surged to $19,735.7 million as of 12 September 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan also slightly increased to $14,357.2 million.

“During the week ended on 12-Sep-2025, SBP’s FX reserves increased by US$ 21 million to US$ 14,357.2 million,” the central bank said in its weekly report on positoin of forex reserves.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks also moved up by $34 million to $5,378.5 million during the week, as shown in the reserves break up for the period under review.

The foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on September 05, 2025, were recorded at $19,680.9 million. The reserves held by the central bank stood at $14,336.3 million while the other $5,344.6 million were held by the commercial banks.