PSX rebounds with KSE-100 gaining over 1,200 points

The KSE-100 index surged by 1,292.93 points to climb to 157,470.74 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded significant recovery on Thursday after it witnessed a nominal dip in previous session as investor sentiment has improved.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index surged by 1,292.93 points to climb to 157,470.74 points, marking a positive change of 0.83 percent compared to previous close of 156,177.81 points.

A day earlier, the stock marked witnessed dropped 3.12 points, closing at 156,177.82 points against 156,180.94 points on the previous trading day.

The ready market saw robust trading activity with 1,499,302,473 shares exchanged, valued at Rs 48.85 billion, compared to 1,356,004,531 shares worth Rs 43.28 billion the previous day.

Overall, 485 companies transacted their shares; 235 posted gains, 219 faced declines, while 31 remained unchanged.

Top trading companies in the ready market by volume included WorldCall Telecom with 137,768,248 shares closing at Rs 1.72, Media Times Ltd trading 94,000,448 shares at Rs 5.86, and Bank of Punjab with 84,069,639 shares at Rs 21.71 per share.

