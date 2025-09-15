PSX opens new week with strong recovery, gains over 900 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the new business week on a positive note, posting a strong recovery following last week's significant decline.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index has gained 950.22 points to reach 155,389.90 points, marking a positive change of 0.62 percent compared to previous close of 15,439.68 points.

The upward trend signals renewed investor confidence and a rebound in market sentiment after recent volatility.

In previous session on Friday, the 100-index turned bearish, losing 1,701.56 points, a negative change of 1.09 percent, closing at 154,439.68 points against 156,141.25 points on the last working day.

A total of 987,589,372 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,279,942,235 shares the previous day, whereas the total value of shares traded was recorded at Rs39.911 billion against Rs50.207 billion a day earlier.

As many as 476 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 180 recorded gains and 263 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 33 remained unchanged.

