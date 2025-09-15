Governor says peace vital for economic stability in Balochistan

(Web Desk) - Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail has said that political and economic stability in the province can only be achieved through sustainable peace, stressing that cooperation between the government and the people is essential.

During separate meetings at Governor House in Quetta with Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir Khan and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Hamza Shafqaat, the governor reaffirmed that protecting the lives and property of citizens was the foremost duty of the government.

He noted that reforms are underway to modernise the police force and improve policing systems, highlighting the need to differentiate between ordinary crime and terrorism, as each requires a tailored response.

Mandokhail also directed police to increase patrolling in Quetta and surrounding areas to curb street crime, check drug trafficking, and act against disruptive elements.