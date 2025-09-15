Pakistan exhibits digital strength at Beijing's trade fair

The pavilion brings together 15 leading Pakistani IT and service companies

(Web Desk) - Pakistan unveiled its Digital Pakistan Pavilion at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), marking a prominent showcase of the country’s growing digital economy.

The pavilion, inaugurated by Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, brings together 15 leading Pakistani IT and service companies to pursue global partnerships and expand market access.

The participating firms include Digital Softs, Microlinks Private Limited, Shajim Engineering Services & Technology, OBHost, Noor Ahmed Ecommerce Solutions, Zile Technologies, Izla Technologies, QBS Co Pvt Ltd, Trio Communication, Innovative Hub, Software Craft Pvt Ltd, ByteSole Pvt Ltd, World Gemstones Pvt Ltd, MK Technology, Sherdil IT Services, and Sepia Solutions.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ambassador Hashmi said Pakistan views the digital economy as a driver of inclusive growth and a tool for connecting people across borders. “Digital technology is not just about innovation; it is a great connector, enabling people-to-people ties and bringing technologies within reach of developing countries at affordable prices,” he remarked.

Pakistan is pursuing digital transformation across three streams: education and research, business-to-business cooperation, and cross-cutting innovation in fields such as artificial intelligence, smart cities, quantum computing, Internet of Things, and green technologies.

The envoy stressed that building strategic partnerships — including collaboration with China’s IBI Group — will be crucial to empowering Pakistani SMEs and traditional sectors like textiles, agriculture, and manufacturing with digital solutions to compete globally.

He added that CIFTIS offers Pakistani companies an important platform to explore opportunities in business process outsourcing, e-commerce, and fintech while deepening digital linkages between Pakistan and China. This article originally appeared on China Economic Net.