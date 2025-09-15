Commerce Minister Jam Kamal reaches Iran to attend joint economic commission

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday arrived in Tehran on a three-day visit to attend the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission and Business Forum, the commerce ministry said.

The development comes amid efforts by Iran and Pakistan to forge closer economic, trade and investment relations through border markets and trade links in recent years.

Upon arrival at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, the commerce minister was received by Amin Tarfa’a, adviser at Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

“During the visit, the minister will lead the 22nd Session of the Pakistan–Iran Joint Economic Commission and co-chair the Pakistan–Iran Joint Business Forum,” the Pakistani commerce ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan and Iran, which have remained at odds over instability along their shared border, plan to raise their bilateral trade to $10 billion from the existing around $3 billion.

The two countries exchanged 12 agreements, memorandums of understanding for bilateral cooperation in diverse fields during Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian visit to Pakistan in Aug.

The agreements aim to facilitate and promote bilateral ties in commercial, cultural, tourism, transportation and scientific and educational exchanges between the two nations.

During his three-day visit, Commerce Minister Khan is also scheduled to hold meetings with key Iranian ministers and senior officials.

“Khan’s visit is aimed at giving fresh momentum to Pakistan–Iran economic and commercial ties,” his ministry added.