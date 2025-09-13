Govt suspends August 2025 electricity bills for flood-hit regions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In a major relief, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the power distribution companies not to collect power bills for the month of August in the flood-hit areas.

A key meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister which was held regarding electricity bills in flood-affected areas, attended by senior officials.

The PM directed power distribution companies to immediately suspend the collection of electricity bills for August 2025 from consumers in flood-hit areas.

The Prime Minister stated that a detailed relief package for electricity bills in affected areas would be finalized and announced after concluding discussions with the IMF.

He further directed that for consumers in flood-affected areas who have already paid their August 2025 electricity bills, adjustments would be made in the following month’s bills.

He remarked that the floods have impacted millions of people across Pakistan, and in this difficult time, every possible effort is being made to alleviate the suffering of the public.

He added that federal and provincial institutions are making all-out efforts for the rescue and rehabilitation of flood victims, and “we will not rest until the affected people return to their homes.”