Microsoft resolves European Union probe into Teams

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators have accepted Microsoft’s proposed changes to Teams, resolving a long-running antitrust investigation that targeted the company’s messaging and videoconferencing app.

The European Commission said in a statement Friday that Microsoft’s final commitments to unbundle Teams from its Office software suite, including further tweaks following a market test in May and June, are enough to satisfy competition concerns.

The legally binding commitments will remain in force for up to 10 years and allow the company to avoid a potentially hefty fine.

“We appreciate the dialogue with the Commission that led to this agreement, and we turn now to implementing these new obligations promptly and fully,” Microsoft’s vice president of European government affairs, Nanna-Louise Linde, said in a statement.

The Commission, acting on a complaint filed by Slack Technologies, accused Microsoft of “possibly abusive” practices after an investigation, saying that it was tying the Teams app to its widely used Office business software suite, which includes Word, Excel and Outlook.

Slack, now owned by Salesforce, makes popular workplace messaging software. Alfaview, a German maker of videoconferencing software, also filed a separate complaint.

